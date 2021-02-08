UMC Children’s Hospital to receive $134K donation to improve pediatric patient hospital experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UMC Children’s Hospital will receive a $134,484 donation from Spirit Halloween’s Spirit of Children program during a check presentation event today, Monday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.

Each year, local Spirit Halloween stores raise funds to support child life services at UMC Children’s Hospital to help improve the hospital experience for their youngest patients.

According to UMC, the funds make hospital stays easier for young patients and their families through non-medical treatment and healing play.

UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling and UMC Children’s Hospital Medical Director Dr. Meena Vohra will join local Spirit Halloween store owner Brinnon Scott for the special event that will be held at the UMC Children’s Hospital Trauma Building on 800 Hope Place.

Previous funds from Spirit of Children allowed UMC Children’s Hospital to launch a virtual reality program that gave young patients an opportunity to venture beyond their hospital rooms and visit faraway lands, play immersive games and even swim alongside dolphins.

Proceeds were collected at local Spirit Halloween stores, their company website and from business partners. One hundred percent of local donations stay in the community, according to UMC.

UMC Children’s Hospital recently utilized Spirit of Children funds to purchase new sensory equipment for the hospital’s Child Life Department.

Since 2010, the Spirit of Children program has raised $642,698 for UMC Children’s Hospital.