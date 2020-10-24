UMC Children’s Hospital hosts drive-thru alternative to trick-or-treating

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UMC Children’s Hospital is providing families with a safe alternative to trick-or-treating this year.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, families can participate in “Halloween Safe-Tacular.” Children will receive free goodie bags with treats, pedestrian safety gear and safety information.

The drive-thru event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall, in the bronze parking lot.

Organizers say all individuals must wear face coverings while participating.

Safe-Tacular will support the hospital’s mission to reduce the number and severity of pedestrian injuries among children in Southern Nevada.

UMC Children’s Hospital has partnered with Kohl’s Cares for this Halloween festivity.