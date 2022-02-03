UMC Children’s Hospital gets $200K donation from Spirit Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A donation of more than $200,000 to UMC Children’s Hospital will make it easier for young patients and their families to get through hospital stays, according to a Thursday news release.

Proceeds collected at local Spirit Halloween stores, SpiritHalloween.com and from business partners fund “non-medical treatment and healing play.” Officials said 100% of local donations stay in the community.

Previous donations allowed the hospital to launch a virtual reality program and introduce new sensory equipment for the hospital’s Child Life Department. The hospital has also allocated some of the funds for remodeling the hospital.

Each year, Spirit of Children and local Spirit Halloween stores bring Halloween to patients at UMC Children’s Hospital, providing costumes, activity books and other goodies.

The Spirit of Children program has raised more than $844,000 for UMC Children’s Hospital since 2010, supporting vital child life services to improve the hospital experience for young patients and their family members. This year’s donation was the largest annual donation the hospital has ever received from the organization.

UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling and UMC Children’s Hospital Medical Director Dr. Meena Vohra joined local Spirit Halloween store owner Brinnon Scott for a check presentation event today at UMC.