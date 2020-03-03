UMC CEO: ‘Prepared and ready’ for coronavirus cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CEO of University Medical Center assured Clark County commissioners that the hospital is ready to tackle any coronavirus cases that might turn up in Las Vegas.

Mason VanHouweling told commissioners at their Tuesday meeting that the hospital has been working closely with McCarran International Airport and the Southern Nevada Health District.

“We are a CDC assessment treatment facility. We got 56 isolation rooms. We have updated and modernized our influx plans should we have any cases,” he said.

Currently, no cases have been reported in the Las Vegas valley and VanHouweling said no one is being tracked for the virus.

He said he is confident in the readiness plan and thinks, at this point, the focus needs to be the flu.

“I looked at the current numbers this morning and 1,250 patients have been hospitalized in Southern Nevada alone and we’ve had multiple deaths related to the flu.”

VanHouweling said UMC held a town hall Tuesday for its staff to discuss plans for how to deal with a virus outbreak.