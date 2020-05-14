UMC hosts ‘Ask the Medical Experts’ Tele-Town Hall to answer COVID-19 questions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public was invited to take part in an “Ask the Medical Experts” Tele-Town Hall meeting about the coronavirus on Thursday, May 14 to have questions answered about how to protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The tele-town hall featured Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia, UMC Infectious Disease Physician, and was hosted by UMC Chief Experience Officer Danita Cohen.

“UMC remains committed to serving as a trusted leader in our community’s response to this unprecedented public health crisis.”