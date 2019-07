LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new one-day show has come to Las Vegas and it’s an acrobatic equestrian production at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. It’s a unique kind of show.

The show will be on Sunday, July 21. It incorporates aerialist, fire and Roman riding all in one. There are 15 performers and 22 horses. Tickets are on sale starting at $25 and there are two shows offered.

Reporter Bianca Holman spent some time with the performers Thursday morning and even learned a new trick.