LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. is getting ready to receive thousands of Ukrainian refugees and many could be heading here, to Nevada.

Alissa Cooley is a managing attorney at UNLV Immigration Clinic and says while the concept of aid is great, the outcome can be tricky.

“I think the U.S. should always help other countries,” said Cooley.

She adds that the recent announcement to welcome thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. is humanitarian, but the process she says is not new, especially for Nevada.

“Afghanistan for example there were evacuees from that country just last year. The U.S. did four months later announced that they would accept refugees. Nevada received about 150-160 of the 65,000 Afghan refugees that came to the U.S.,” Cooley added.

Cooley tells 8 News Now the announcement also stated those refugees have families across America which would help in their resettlement transition.

“In some cases, they can get employment authorization but not always. As an immigration attorney, I can tell you it can take anywhere from 8-11 months,” she added.

At this time it’s unclear how many Ukrainians would come to Nevada but Cooley says organizations like Catholic Charities are crucial in supporting those in need with temporary aid such as food, shelter, and clothing. Finding that type of support is what many people in need struggle to hold on to, she tells 8 News Now.

“There is a massive backlog that USCIS has, over 400,000 applications are pending,” Cooley said.

In 2020, Catholic Charities helped welcome about 700 refugees to Nevada.

The organization’s goal is to help each of them become self-sufficient and independent as quickly as possible.