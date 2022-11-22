LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many begin to prepare their Thanksgiving meal to gather around the table. This year the holiday will be extra special for one family.

The Khomenko family recently arrived from Ukraine and is quickly adapting to their new life.

Stanislav Khomenko, 31, is excited about the first Thanksgiving meal he and his family will enjoy in the U.S. after fleeing Ukraine when the war broke out.

“In America, we feel great because we lived in Russia and Ukraine but we have a big situation. A big problem,” Stanislav said.

Khomenko, his wife, and his parents came to Las Vegas a few months ago seeking political asylum. They said it’s been hard leaving everything behind in exchange for their safety.

“When we first came to the strip and we saw the Bellagio. Oh my god, we all cried,” Stanislav added.

The family told 8 News Now they have received so much support from the community in Las Vegas and they are hoping their stay will become permanent when their case goes to trial in two years.