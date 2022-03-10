LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, musicians around the world are rallying to support the Ukrainian people.

That includes a concert coming up here in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon at the Flamingo Library near Maryland Parkway.

Taras Krysa is the Conductor and Artistic Director of the Las Vegas Sinfonietta. He says, “I was born in Kyiv, Ukraine. Actually, my father: he is Ukranian. And my mother is Russian. Nobody plans for the war – at least in the music community.”

Sunday’s concert was originally scheduled for January 23rd, the birthday of genius composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. It was postponed the day before when Krysa tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, instead of playing Mozart’s last three symphonies they’ll perform his last two, adding a piece by a recently discovered Ukranian composer.

Krysa says, “It’s a wonderful treat for the listener. It’s so much fun to play and conduct and be exposed to the works of a genius.”

Whether you can make it to the concert or not, you can donate to both the Sinfonietta and to Ukranian relief on their website —-> CLICK HERE.

Tickets for the concert: $28 for adults, $14 for students and children.

Krysa still has family and friends in both Ukraine and Russia. While the Ukranians say “they’re ok,” to him that just means they have electricity and water, but that their lives are otherwise upsidedown. His Moscow friends tell him how sorry they are about everything that’s happening. I have the honor of introducing the concert Sunday afternoon at 3 at the Flamingo Library just east of Maryland Pkwy.