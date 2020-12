LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada unemployment Insurance (UI) website will be temporarily unavailable on Saturday, Dec. 5, due to regular updates.

The system outage duration will last from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., a period of time with lower traffic, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says.

Claimants will not be able to file claims or access resources materials during this time frame.

Maintenance will not affect the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) site.