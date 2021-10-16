UHCCF hosts Annual Teddy Bear run in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents put on their running shoes Saturday morning to participate in the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation 11th Annual Teddy Bear 5k Run and 1 Mile Walk.

Proceeds from the event benefiting UHCCF, which provides medical grants to children to help pay for treatments, services, or equipment not covered, or not fully covered, by a family’s commercial insurance plan

“We were so fortunate to receive assistance from the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation,” said Josie Hatem, mother of a UHCCF grant recipient.

The family-friendly route traveled across the neighboring areas, around Angel Park, and returned to Trivoli Village. Upon crossing the finish line, participants were presented with a medal, a t-shirt, and a “swag bag” filled with items that were donated.

317 participants took part in this year’s race.

Credit: UHCCF

Credit: UHCCF

Credit: UHCCF

“It was great to see the smiling faces of everyone who joined us this morning for the 11th Annual Teddy Bear Run,” said Kathi Toliver, director of provider services for Health Plan of Nevada, a UnitedHealthcare company.

“Each year, we host this event to raise money for UHCCF, because we understand that the last thing a family wants to think about when their child is sick is how they are going to afford care. To all who helped us make this year’s event special and helped support this incredible cause, thank you, and we hope to see you again next year!”

Following the race, participants and their families enjoyed fun activities on site.