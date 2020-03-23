UFCW: Albertsons, Vons, Safeway stores to raise pay for grocery workers amid coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Albertsons, Vons and Safeway stores will raise pay for their grocery workers across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) announced Monday.

UFCW represents 1.3 million workers in grocery, retail, and other industries, and says the Albertsons company, which owns Vons and Safeways stores will provide a $2 per hour increase in pay for its grocery workers. The union says they are in full support of the wage increase that was first adopted by Safeway.

“Safeway and the UFCW both recognize that grocery store workers are on the frontlines of this crisis. What Safeway did shows real leadership. We hope that this sends a message to every supermarket, grocery store, and food retail employer – union and non-union – across this country that it is time for every company to recognize the sacrifice America’s food workers are making.” UFCW International President Marc Perrone said.

In the past week, UFCW says it has secured increased pay and benefits for more than 320,000 grocery workers.