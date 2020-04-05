UFC President Dana White responds to lawsuit filed against him

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The president of the UFC, Dana White, has been named in a lawsuit filed by a man who served time in federal prison for extortion.

The suit was filed Friday in a Nevada District Court. It is asking for unspecified damages in excess of $450,000 dollars, alleging the plaintiff is owed the money because he kept Dana White’s name private.

Joshua Ramos was the boyfriend of a dancer who had a sexual affair with White. The dancer recorded the liaison and Ramos subsequently contacted White and asked for money. White contacted the FBI, instead. As part of an FBI sting, Ramos was arrested and was sentenced to prison. The lawsuit claims he is still owed the original money promised, as well as additional money for keeping his mouth shut about White’s identity.

Dana white reached out to the I-Team on Saturday and gave us this exclusive statement:

“I just found out that a lawsuit has been filed against me by the same guy who went to federal prison for trying to extort millions of dollars from me. The suit was filed by an attorney who is also a convicted felon. He got no money from me he last time and he will get no money from me this time. I look forward to the day when these scumbags are out of my life forever. “ Dana White, UFC President

White’s attorney Don Campbell was also reached but declined to comment until he’s had time to read and digest the lawsuit. We will have further information in the days ahead.