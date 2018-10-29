UFC Hall of Famer arrested in Las Vegas for DUI

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar was arrested for DUI in Las Vegas on Sunday after NHP received reports from motorists that he was allegedly driving recklessly on I-15.

According to NHP, Bonnar, 41, was speeding in excess of 90 mph and making unsafe lane changes.

By the time troopers caught up to Bonnar on I-15 southbound about 10 miles north of the resort corridor, his car was stopped and citizens had physically restrained him. He was incoherent and smelled of alcohol, NHP said.

He did wake up and resist arrest at which time citizens assisted the trooper in getting him handcuffed, according to NHP.

Bonnar was medically evaluated and then transported to Clark County Detention Center. He is facing a 3rd offense of DUI, resisting a public officer and traffic offenses.

Bonnar fought Forrest Griffin in the finale of the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2005 – which is considered one of the most important fights in UFC history.