UFC fighter Jon Jones accused of harming fiancee, then bashing his head into patrol car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UFC champion fighter Jonathan Jones denied to police that he harmed his fiancee and said he didn’t even remember leaving his hotel room at Caesar’s Palace. According to his arrest report, the woman, who is also the mother of his three children, had a swollen lip, was bleeding from her nose and mouth, and had blood splattered on her clothing.

Jones is facing a charge of domestic battery and a charge of damaging a police vehicle for the incidents which took place on Friday, Sept. 24.

Hotel security became aware there was a problem when a bloodied Jessie Moses showed up at a hotel security desk around 4:35 a.m. to get a key to her room. When the guard asked if she was OK, she teared up and said she was afraid to go back to the room. Her youngest child asked the guard, “Can you call the cops,” the arrest report said.

Metro police located Jones on the Las Vegas Strip. According to the report, as he was being taken into custody “he became irate and smashed his head onto the front hood of the LVMPD patrol vehicle leaving a medium-size dent as well as chipping some of the paint on the vehicle.” Jones later told police he was “agitated” for being arrested for no reason.

Moses, who said the two have been together for 17 years, refused to have her injuries photographed but allowed detectives into the hotel room where the alleged domestic battery took place. The report said they did find blood on the bedsheets.

She told officers she was sleeping when Jones returned to the room and he “was not very happy.” She was reluctant and “seemed scared” to even talk about Jones, the report said.

She described what happened in the report.

“He touched the back of my head and pulled my hair a little bit but he did not hit me or anything.”

Jones told police all he remembers is “going back up to the room and getting $10,000 and telling Jessie he was going to the strip club,” according to the report.

Police also wrote in the arrest report that Jones joked about his arrest and even fighting all of the officers. He was told, “we are not playing and that he would be tased if he did it again.”

Jones, the former light heavyweight champion, hasn’t fought for almost two years. The night before his arrest, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.