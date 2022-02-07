UFC expanding its combat sports complex to host larger crowds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UFC is expanding its Octagon. Plans are in the works to stretch the combat sports complex in the southwest valley.

The UFC needs more space. It’s making improvements to be able to host up to 1,000 people at special events. The Apex facility is right next door to the fight promotions headquarters by South Jones Boulevard and the 215.

Plans call for the expansion of the existing building plus more parking on a portion of 31 acres. Clark County commissioners approved the plans last week. The plans call for adding shops, snack bars, lounges, and restaurants on the site where alcohol, tickets and other retail can be sold.

A UFC spokesperson said they’re looking to add seating and improve the overall fan experience. Since the pandemic, the UFC was the first to bring live sports back to Las Vegas.

The construction will be in two phases but there could be some delays because construction crews expect to have some supply chain issues. The first phase will begin with the parking lot.