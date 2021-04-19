Ubreakifix stores offering free tech recycling events in recognition of Earth Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s 8 On Your Side, if you need a safe place to dispose of your e-waste, Ubreakifix has several locations throughout Southern Nevada that can help.

Ubreakifix free tech recycling events are happening at franchisee locations here in Summerlin, Henderson, and North Las Vegas.

The company says their “Erase E-Waste Challenge” is in recognition of Earth Day.

They want you to sort through your old electronics and drop them off at their locations, so they don’t wind up in landfills.

“The franchises, we saw this was an issue, but we didn’t have the resources at the corporate level to get it done, so that’s why when we reached out to Samsung. They offered to facilitate free recycling for all customers at ubreakifix, we’re really excited about that, an avenue to recycle their devices, rather than tossing them away. Hopefully an easy way as we have a lot of locations across the country and Vegas,” said Daniel Alnajjar, Ubreakifix owner.

Prior to the pandemic, the United Nations Global E-Waste Monitor reported a record 53 million metric tons of electronic waste. That’s equivalent to 350 cruise ships worth, so we all have to do our part, and recycle.