Uber will require drivers, riders to wear masks

Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen photographed on surgical masks background for illustration photo during the spread of coronavirus. Krakow, Poland on April 26, 2020. (Photo Illustration by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Whether you are an Uber driver or rider, you will need to start wearing a mask or some type of face covering soon.

Executives decided last week that it will require face coverings when using the service in certain countries, including the United States.

The requirement is expected to be rolled-out in the coming weeks.

Uber says it is also in the process of developing technology to hold drivers and riders accountable.

The company said it is trying to get masks to drivers as soon as possible, but that it may take some time because supplies are limited.