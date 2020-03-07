Uber to offer paid sick days to drivers with coronavirus

FILE – This Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber acknowledged more than 3,000 sexual assaults occurred during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

(CNN) — Uber is offering its drivers paid sick leave should they become infected with COVID-19. The ride-share service says drivers or delivery people would be eligible for up to 14 days of paid time if sick.

The same goes for those are placed in quarantine. A company official says the policy is already in place in some markets, with the aim to make it worldwide.

How much money drivers would get was not disclosed.

Uber’s announcement represents a policy change for the company, which primarily sees its workforce as independent contractors.

Competitor Lyft said it also would “provide funds to drivers” should they be diagnosed with COVID-19.