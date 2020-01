LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new partnership between Uber and RTC could make your commute easier. Starting Monday, Jan. 6, users can buy RTC bus tickets from the Uber app on smartphones.

Users can track the buses on their routes and get travel information.

There will be no added cost to buying the bus tickets through Uber.

Getting around Las Vegas 🎰 just got easier — Uber Transit is now available here.



Starting today, select users can access real-time travel schedules and walking directions in the app thanks to our partnership with @RTCSNV. #CES2020 pic.twitter.com/alaP4kabhC — Uber (@Uber) January 6, 2020

Las Vegas is now the second city in the world to have access to this special service.