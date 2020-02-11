Uber offers new option for riders with pets – bring them along

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Uber riders who want to bring their pet along on a ride will now have the option to do so. Uber has launched Uber Pet in 10 cities, including Las Vegas.

Riders will be able to select an Uber Pet option on the app. They will have to pay a $5 surcharge on top of the standard fare.

Uber has always allowed service animals but this move takes it a step further.

People have pets and it’s a way they can bring them and ensure that the driver is OK with that, said Stephanie Sedlak, Uber.

Uber riders with service pets are not required to use Uber Pet and don’t need to pay the surcharge.