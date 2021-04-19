Uber offering free, reduced rides in certain zip codes for COVID-19 vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Uber is offering free rides to people living in certain zip codes who need to get a COVID-19 vaccination. It’s part of the Back to Life campaign.

According to a news release from the Southern Nevada Health District, Uber will offer the rides from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, to people living in the following zip codes: 89110, 89108, 89115, 89030, 89121, 89031, 89032, and 89122. Those zip codes have been shown to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

An Uber driver will transport people in those zip codes to the Nevada Partners vaccination site at 690 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas.

To receive an Uber code for a free or reduced ride, a person must call Nevada Partners at (702) 844-8000. People, who need a ride, and don’t have access to Uber can also call for assistance.

Uber will offer the first 5,000 rides, for two people, for free. The next 12,800 rides at a 50% discount. This offer is good through Sept. 30, 2021 or until all the free and reduced rides are used.

The Back to Life campaign is a county-wide effort to get more ethnic groups, including Blacks and Hispanics, vaccinated.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought existing health disparities to the forefront, and African Americans in our community are experiencing more cases, mortality rates, and hospitalizations from COVID-19. Partners like Uber are extremely generous and helpful in saving lives during this pandemic,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II.