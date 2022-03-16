LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Uber is continuing the ‘Decide to Ride’ drunk driving prevention campaign with the help of Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and Anheuser-Busch.

The rideshare service will be offering discounted rides in Clark County on St. Patrick’s day Thursday, Mar. 17 until 11:59 p.m.

Riders can use the code “DECIDETORIDEVEGAS5” for $5 off two UberX or UberXL rides on Thursday, with a maximum total of $10 off per rider. To activate the code, apply it in the Uber app prior to requesting your ride.

The campaign was announced in February as a public-private partnership to encourage consumers to do their part in ending impaired driving by planning ahead for a safe ride home.

“When people choose to drive impaired, they put the lives of all our road users at risk including their own,” said Commissioner Naft. “Thanks to this partnership, Southern Nevadans and those visiting our community will have yet another option to get home safely on St. Patrick’s Day. If you drink, don’t drive. Decide to ride.”

Clark County participation in the campaign was led by the Clark County Office of Traffic safety, which is working to create more safety improvements in roads and change dangerous driving behaviors, such as speeding and driving under the influence.