Uber Eats adding new feature ‘family style meals’ to app

(CNN) — In these tough times, Uber Eats wants to help save your family money on your food delivery orders. The company is launching a new feature called “Family Style Meals.”
Uber said it highlights restaurants that offer a special meal deal or larger portions for multiple family members.
For now, the deal has only rolled out to people in the suburbs of New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami.
But San Francisco, Washington, Dallas, Boston, Houston and parts of Connecticut and New Jersey are next.
It can be found in the Uber Eats app once it launches at all Uber-Eats locations in June.