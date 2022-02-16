Uber drivers say Las Vegas riders are top 10 in the country

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Uber riders in Las Vegas have some of the highest ratings from their drivers in the country.
Every Uber rider and driver can now see exactly how their rating is calculated through a new Privacy Center in the app. Riders can also now see how many drivers gave them a five-star or a one-star rating.
These are the top 10 highest average rider ratings among large US cities:
- San Antonio
- St. Louis
- Nashville
- Salt Lake City
- Kansas City
- Sacramento
- Tampa Bay
- Charlotte
- Las Vegas
- Portland
These are the top 10 lowest average rider ratings among large US cities:
- New York City
- Seattle
- Washington D.C.
- Boston
- Minneapolis – St. Paul
- San Francisco
- Philadelphia
- Los Angeles
- Baltimore-Maryland
- Chicago