Uber CEO calls Jamal Khashoggi’s murder a ‘mistake’

(CNN) — The hashtag, #BoycottUber is trending on Twitter after Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, reportedly called journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder as a “mistake” by the Saudi government, according to CNN Business. The CEO is now trying to clarify his comments. Khosrowshahi made the remarks in an interview with Axios, which was posted online.
“I think that government said that they made a mistake,” he said when asked whether the head of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Yasir Al Rumayyan, should continue to sit on Uber’s board. CNN Business says the Saudi fund is Uber’s fifth-largest shareholder.
Uber’s CEO compared Khashoggi’s murder to Uber’s troubles with self-driving cars, one of which killed a pedestrian in Arizona last year.
“We’ve made mistakes too, right, with self-driving, and we stopped driving and we’re recovering from that mistake,” Khosrowshahi said. “So I think that people make mistakes, it doesn’t mean that they can never be forgiven. I think they [the Saudi government] have taken it seriously,” he added.
People expressed their beliefs on Twitter Monday and used the hashtag #BoycottUber.
Axios reported that the Uber chief subsequently called the publication to express regret over his comments.
“I said something in the moment that I do not believe,” the statement read. “When it comes to Jamal Khashoggi, his murder was reprehensible and should not be forgotten or excused.”
According to CNN Business, Uber did not immediately respond to their request for comment.