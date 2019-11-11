Uber CEO calls Jamal Khashoggi’s murder a ‘mistake’

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(CNN) — The hashtag, #BoycottUber is trending on Twitter after Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, reportedly called journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder as a “mistake” by the Saudi government, according to CNN Business. The CEO is now trying to clarify his comments. Khosrowshahi made the remarks in an interview with Axios, which was posted online.

“I think that government said that they made a mistake,” he said when asked whether the head of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Yasir Al Rumayyan, should continue to sit on Uber’s board. CNN Business says the Saudi fund is Uber’s fifth-largest shareholder.

Uber CEO on Saudi Arabia's killing of Jamal Khashoggi: "It's a serious mistake. We've made mistakes too, right, with self-driving … So I think that people make mistakes. It doesn't mean that they can never be forgiven" pic.twitter.com/EvinRrh3SE — BNO News (@BNONews) November 11, 2019

Uber’s CEO compared Khashoggi’s murder to Uber’s troubles with self-driving cars, one of which killed a pedestrian in Arizona last year.

“We’ve made mistakes too, right, with self-driving, and we stopped driving and we’re recovering from that mistake,” Khosrowshahi said. “So I think that people make mistakes, it doesn’t mean that they can never be forgiven. I think they [the Saudi government] have taken it seriously,” he added.

People expressed their beliefs on Twitter Monday and used the hashtag #BoycottUber.

Uber CEO compares Khashoggi's grisly bone saw murder with a self-driving "mistake."



You know, like when your self-driving car accidentally bone saws your head off. Uber is partially owned by…You guessed it: Saudi Arabia.



Take Lyft, Gett, or Via INSTEAD.#BoycottUber https://t.co/66R6etSeDX — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 11, 2019

This is what happens when you're a greedy CEO and a murderous regime is your 5th largest shareholder.



Every time you take an Uber, your money is going to those responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's murder. Lyft anyone?#BoycottUber https://t.co/71jENrAyw5 — #SpreadTruth – Facts matter (@babiecee) November 11, 2019

Glad I don’t use @Uber services. Seems the CEO is an utter disgrace and suck up to money and power #boycottUber. https://t.co/Z5lQUKjJ5V — Nabin Adhikari, MD (@DrJheaukiri) November 11, 2019

Axios reported that the Uber chief subsequently called the publication to express regret over his comments.

“I said something in the moment that I do not believe,” the statement read. “When it comes to Jamal Khashoggi, his murder was reprehensible and should not be forgotten or excused.”

According to CNN Business, Uber did not immediately respond to their request for comment. For more on Khashoggi’s death, click here.