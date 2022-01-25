UAE Sheikhdom to allow gaming, Wynn Resorts to build 1,000 room resort

FILE – This photo shows the Wynn and Encore resorts in Las Vegas, June 17, 2014. Ras al-Khaimah, one of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, that it will allow “gaming” while announcing a multibillion-dollar deal with casino giant Wynn Resorts. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts is expanding to the United Arab Emirates. The casino giant and Ras al-Khaimah announced a multibillion-dollar deal on Tuesday that will allow gaming in a country where the official religion is Islam. Ras al-Khaimah is one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE.

According to the news release, the new development will be the first in the MENA region by Wynn Resorts and is scheduled to open in 2026. It will feature a luxury 1000-room hotel, with world-class shopping, a state-of-the-art meeting, and convention facility, a spa, 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, and a gaming area.

The resort will be built on Al Marjan Island, a manmade island, about 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Craig Billings, the newly appointed CEO of Wynn Resorts, said “Al Marjan Island is a pristine setting and an ideal greenfield location for us to create the one-of-a-kind guest experiences for which Wynn Resorts is renowned. The region offers tremendous potential for the hospitality and tourism industry, and we are excited about the prospect of developing an integrated resort in Ras Al Khaimah.”

The resort is still in the initial design and development stages and will be applying for an integrated resort license from the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.