LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The opening of the new MSG Sphere at The Venetian may still be months away, but reports of who the first entertainment acts set to take to the big stage are already circulating.

Irish rock band U2 could reportedly be the first music group to perform at the new venue, according to Billboard.com.

The $1.8 billion venue is expected to be completed by the second half of 2023.

In May, 8 News Now reported on the topping-off ceremony which was held at the MSG Sphere as the last beams were placed along the exterior.

The highest sections of the immersive steel framework arch up to 240-feet above the venue floor, where they are partially supported by catwalks that connect to the underside of the domed roof, which is how the LED display will be able to wrap up, over and behind audiences to create a completely immersive visual environment. (MSG Entertainment)















Once complete, the MSG Sphere will hold over 17,000 seated guests inside and will be capable of hosting attractions, artists’ residencies, as well as corporate events.

The venue will feature the highest resolution LED screen in the world. The “mohawk” section, nicknamed for the arch that rises 240 feet above the floor, will support the nearly four-acre LED display. That screen will wrap up, over, and behind the audience.

The structure is over 500 feet wide and 300 feet tall, making it the world’s tallest spherical structure once complete.

8 News Now has reached out to MSG Entertainment for comment.