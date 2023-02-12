LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U2 gave a sneak peek into the band’s next project titled, “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere” during a Super Bowl commercial.

The new project will see the band launch the all-new state-of-the-art MSG Sphere at The Venetian in the fall. The special run of shows marks the band’s first live outing in four years.

Fans around the world can register here to receive information regarding show dates, and on-sale details once they are announced.

The full-length trailer announcement can be viewed by clicking this link.

The announcement came with confirmation that drummer, Larry Mullen Jr., will take time out to undergo and recover from surgery in 2023. Drummer, Bram van den Berg, will be sitting in, according to the band.

“It’s going to take all we’ve got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg who is a force in his own right,” Bono, The Edge, and Adam said. “The Sphere is more than just a venue, it’s a gallery and U2’s music is going to be all over the walls.”