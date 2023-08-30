LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Live Nation has announced an immersive “fan portal” to celebrate the “U2: UV Achtung Baby” shows at the Sphere.

“Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience” will open on Sept. 28 at Venetian Resort Las Vegas. According to a release, the experience will be the ultimate hub for fans, created to support U2’s groundbreaking run of shows at the Sphere.

Zoo Station will be comprised of more than 12,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space across two floors, located within The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort with direct access to the Sphere, the release said.

The exhibit is named after “Zoo Station,” the opening track on U2’s 1991 album “Achtung Baby.”

Rendering of the entrance to Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience (Live Nation)

Zoo Station will be open daily to the public and will allow fans to experience the origins and inspirations for “Achtung Baby.”

“The industrial train station aesthetic of Zoo Station’s ground floor gives way to a more modern, futuristic environment on the second floor that pays homage to shows at Sphere and the band’s propulsive innovations in live music entertainment,” the release stated.

Fans will be able to visit the Ultra Violet Lounge for music and shopping and the Fly Bar for drinks and more interactive art.

According to the release, highlights of the event will include:

Anton Corbijn Gallery: A retrospective exhibit of famed photographer Anton Corbijn’s work, featuring rotating photos and videos from across his five decades of iconic collaboration with U2. Corbijn will personally curate the space.

U2 Pop-Up Shop: This unique retail location will feature new, never-before-seen merchandise and a variety of music titles. A capsule collection of limited-edition products made exclusively for this experience will be available throughout the run. Additional exclusive shopping time and areas will be available for Vibee VIP pass holders and Fan Club members.

Zoo TV Cinema: Curated by The Edge, this intimate theater is open to the public, and hosts five film screenings daily, including rare and unreleased concert footage from U2 shows around the world, original content including “Beyond The Tour,” “A Day In The Life Of The Edge,” and more.

The entrance to Zoo Station will be located in The Venetian Resort’s Waterfall Atrium, steps away from The Palazzo Casino floor. Ticket information will be released in the coming weeks.

The release stated that the experience will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.