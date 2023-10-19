LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock band U2 announced they are adding additional shows to their Sphere show in Las Vegas for 2024.

According to a release, 11 show dates have been added to “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” in January and February 2024. The announcement comes after the first 9 sold-out shows of the first-of-its-kind live music experience at the venue.

With the addition of the 11 shows, the residency now consists of 36 total dates running through Feb. 18, 2024.

The 11 dates added on Thursday include:

Friday, Jan. 26

Saturday, Jan. 27

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Friday, Feb. 2

Saturday, Feb. 3

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Friday, Feb. 9

Saturday, Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 15

Saturday, Feb. 17

Sunday, Feb. 18

Tickets for the new shows will be available for the general public starting on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website.

This news follows U2’s newest track “Atomic City” taking the top spot on Billboard’s Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart.