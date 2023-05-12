LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The legendary Irish band U2 will now be playing eight additional dates extending its Las Vegas engagement into December and bringing the total number of “U2:UV Achtung Baby” shows to 25.

Sphere Entertainment and Live Nation made the announcement Friday morning in a news release saying the additional dates were added to meet the “unprecedented demand” which has exceeded 1 million ticket requests to see the Irish rockers who will be the inaugural band to perform at the Sphere. U2 has not played live since Dec. 2019.

U2 will be the inaugural band to perform at the Sphere, located behind the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (KLAS)

The new dates are Dec. 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16. The performances begin on Friday, Sept. 29, and now run through Saturday, Dec. 16.

Ticket prices start at $140 (that includes taxes and fees). Because of the Sphere’s larger capacity, it allows for 60% of tickets to be priced under $300 and there will be a limited number of premium-priced tickets per show.

All U2.com paid subscribers are eligible to submit a ticket required for the eight newly added shows (Dec. 1 – 16), even if they have requested or secured tickets for previously announced dates (Sept. 29 – Nov. 4). The onsale opens Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (ET) which is 7 a.m. (PT) and closes Monday, May 15 at 7 a.m. (ET) which is 4 a.m. (PT).