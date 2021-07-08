US Secretary of Agriculture checks out summer feeding program at local school

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack made a high-profile visit to Southern Nevada Thursday. Officials are checking out how the Summer Food Service Program is working out in local schools.

Vilsack is making stops at various communities across the country. His stop here was at Henderson’s Estes McDoniel Elementary during lunch service.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stopped by McDoniel Elementary in Henderson to check out how the summer feeding program is working out. One out of 4 Clark County students are food insecure. @GovSisolak and @RepSusieLee @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/uxVTPFcW58 — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) July 8, 2021

One in four students in Clark County are food insecure, meaning they often don’t know where their next meal will come from. Vilsack says the American Rescue Plan created a summer feeding program, but it’s only for a year.

There’s a push to make it permanent.

Vilsack met with Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee. They went over the Biden Administration’s goal to promote healthy eating and how the American Families Plan will help achieve that goal.

“It’s an issue of food security; it’s also an issue of nutrition. We saw today here at school a commitment to both,” the secretary said, “making sure youngsters are fed, even during a pandemic, millions of meals and also making sure that they’re fed well. The carrots, apple slices, good snacks, quality snacks for youngsters.”

Vilsack also talked about the president’s infrastructure plan and how they’re working to pass a bipartisan package to get the economy moving faster.