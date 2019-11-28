U.S. Post Office to have extended December holiday hours

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, packages travel on a conveyor belt for sorting at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. The city of New York and the state of California sued the U.S. Postal Service Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, to stop tens of thousands of cigarette packages from being mailed from […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas post offices are offering special weekend retail hours at certain locations to help make customers’ holiday shipping tasks a bit more convenient.

For three Sundays – Dec. 8, 15, and 22 – the following post office locations will offer special holiday retail hours:

Las Vegas James C Brown on 1001 E. Sunset Road

December 8 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

December 15 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

December 22 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Henderson Seven Hills on 3055 St. Rose Parkway

December 8 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

December 15 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

December 22 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Las Vegas Summerlin on 1611 Spring Gate Lane

December 8 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

December 15 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Las Vegas Crossroads on 6210 N. Jones Boulevard

December 8 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

December 15 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Las Vegas Westridge on 7925 W. Russell Road

December 8 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

December 15 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Las Vegas Red Rocks Vista on 2449 N. Tenaya Way

December 8 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

December 15 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

North Las Vegas Meadow Mesa on 4904 El Camino Al Norte

December 8 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

December 15 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Millions of cards, letters, and packages move through mail processing facilities in Las Vegas every day, and that number rises during the holidays.

The USPS recognizes that it may be difficult for customers to pick up during normal business hours so they are offering an opportunity this holiday season to extend pickup hours.

The Postal Service expects to deliver about 800 million packages during the holiday season. In total, the postal service will deliver nearly 13 billion letters, cards, and packages from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.

A reminder that stamps and packaging supplies are available via your computer 24/7 at www.usps.com – where customers can also use their credit or debit card to purchase mailing labels for packages and then arrange for free carrier pickup of those items the next business day.