U.S. Marshals, Mexican Federal Police find man who allegedly kidnapped son from Sparks, Nev.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of kidnapping his son from his mother in Sparks, Nevada, was captured Wednesday. According to law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals, and the Mexican Federal Police Liaison Division in Tucson, Arizona, worked together to find the child and apprehend Jesus Elias-Moreno.

Police said Elias-Moreno allegedly took his 6-year-old son from his mother on March 31. Officers say Elias-Monroe drove his son to Mexico without the child’s mother, his estranged wife’s consent.

According to officials, law enforcement officers were told the father was a methamphetamine user.

Jesus Elias-Moreno was stopped by Mexican Federal Police in Sonora, Mexico, near the U.S. border. Mexican Federal Police contacted the USMS MIL, who discovered Elias-Moreno was a subject in a parental abduction case out of Sparks, Nevada. Elias-Moreno was detained temporarily and the child was reunited with his mother.