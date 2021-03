LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is working at the scene of a fatal crash in Nye County that will cause major delays between Beatty and Goldfield on U.S. Highway 95.

#TrafficAlert Fatal crash on US95 and Mile Marker 98 in Nye County (Near Scottys Junction) US95 Closed in both directions. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 17, 2021

A tweet just after 2:45 p.m. indicated the highway has been closed in both directions.

The crash is near Scotty’s Junction, north of Beatty.

A photo from the scene shows damage to a Nevada Department of Transportation vehicle on the side of the highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.