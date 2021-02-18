U.S. Forest Service performs controlled burns in Spring Mountains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may have noticed smoke off State Route 160 Thursday, but it was from a planned fire.

The U.S. Forest Service does prescribed burns to both improve forest health and protect our communities from devastating wildfires. Thursday’s was held in the Spring Mountains.

Officials burn dry vegetation and other fuels that could feed a wildfire.

“This is a high-risk area, it’s one way in one way out,” said Josh Thalacker — Fuels Specialist for the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area. “We’re reducing the fuel lines so if we do have to evacuate the camp, they have enough time to get out safely and also for emergency responders who can come in here and safely fight the fire.”

More prescribed burns are scheduled in the coming months as conditions allow.