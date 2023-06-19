LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Getting medical care in the middle of a war zone can be nearly impossible. For those injured in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, trauma treatment is coming from the United States.

Tissue donated by someone who has long since passed away can offer the gift of life and sight.

For more than 15 months Ukraine has been under siege with more than 350,000 lives lost on both sides of the conflict.

For Doctor Elena Vialova watching her country divided prompted her to take action.

“I was raised and got my education in the Soviet Union,” she told 8 News Now.

Her company Eye Life International facilitates eye tissue distribution worldwide, and one day she got a call.

“We have a truck from Germany going to Ukraine with all humanitarian aid donations and everything,” she said.

Tapping into her network she asked eye banks including the Nevada Donor Network to donate tissue to help injured Ukrainians.

“She was building a consortium of eye banks to combine their inventory together and send over for those that are injured, Chris Johns director of ocular services said.

Due to the dire circumstances, only tissue that had long-term preservation and required no refrigeration could be used.

Six eye banks across the country participated and donated eye tissue in boxes that were then sent via a FedEx flight to a doctor in Germany and then on to Ukraine. (KLAS)

“They can also be used in combat because they’re shelf stable and don’t require refrigeration for up to two years,” Johns said.

Six eye banks across the country participated and donated eye tissue in boxes that were then sent via a FedEx flight to a doctor in Germany. The tricky part was that the tissue had to be moved to trucks driving through the war zone and eventually reached five facilities across Ukraine.

“Yes, it was a crazy journey, and of course I was worried, so many things happened, Vialova expressed.

It took about two to three weeks for all of the donations to arrive. Nearly 100 people were treated. But we’ll never know who they were or how they’re doing.

“It was very rewarding, it’s a great feeling when you can help people,” she said.

“When we do have surplus gifts we can share with the rest of the world we’re happy to do so,” Johns said.

The tissue was used for battlefield injuries, which for many patients, it is a way to preserve the eye until they can get to a specialist which many times that’s out of the country. Ukrainian doctors will likely need to reach out again to ask for this type of help.