U.S. District Court resumes in-person hearings, face coverings required in court proceedings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. District Courthouse in Las Vegas in resuming in-person hearings in a phased approach, according to a news release.

Starting Monday, May 18, anyone appearing for a hearing at the Llyod George Courthouse is required to wear a face mask unless otherwise directed by a judge. A mask is not required if you are at the courthouse for other business, but it’s encouraged.

According to the news release, the courthouse is operating at a reduced density and utilizing social distancing to protect the health and safety of the public and its employees. There are building entrance protocols in place and anyone, who has been exposed to someone with the virus, or is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed in the courthouse.

You can view more information on the COVID-19 rules for the U.S. District Courthouse at this link.

