U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizes nearly 15,000 pairs of counterfeit Nikes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KLAS) — According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency, officers at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport recently seized 14,806 pairs of counterfeit Nike shoes. If genuine, the shoes would have an estimated retail price of $2,247,680.

Officers discovered the shoes in a shipment from China. They were in shipping containers marked as “napkins” in a clear attempt to disguise the cargo.

“Intellectual property theft is a crime that leads to lost revenue for American industry, a loss of American jobs, and often poses a threat to public health and safety,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.

The shoes included Nike’s Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 11 and the Air Max ’97. These versions are highly sought after by collectors and can fetch up to $2,000 in online auctions.