U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services hosts naturalization ceremonies for new local U.S. citizens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a very special day for a few dozen local men and women as they went through their naturalization ceremonies to become U.S. citizens.

The ceremonies held at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services were much different this time around because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After passing their naturalization tests, all 33 people went to the local immigration office instead of a courtroom, which is where it is normally held. While there, they spoke to a judge virtually.

“My daughter, she asked me the 50 questions every day; 100 questions,” said Mayra Dundan, became a U.S. Citizen. “It’s amazing! I’m a US citizen.”

We’re very proud to announce Natalia Lancellotti, an 8 News NOW Digital Producer, also received her citizenship to the United States of America.

“I can’t believe it’s happening,” Lancellotti said. “I know I have my certificate, but I still don’t believe it.”

8 News Now wants to send a big congrats to everyone who took part in Thursday’s ceremonies.