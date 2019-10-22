U.S. Census Bureau recruiting workers in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Census Bureau is holding two recruitment events in Clark County with the goal of hiring temporary workers for jobs starting in the spring of 2020.

Employees will earn between $16.50 and $18 per hour. The bureau needs to hire around 500,000 workers across the country and says the workers are need to ensure a complete and accurate census.

The upcoming events are at the following locations:

What: 2020 Census Recruitment Event

When: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 10 a.m. – noon.

Who: Nevada Job Connect

Where: 4500 E. Sunset Rd., Suite #40, Henderson, NV 89014

What: 2020 Census Recruitment Event

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Who: One Stop Career Center

Where: 701 Adams Blvd., Boulder City, NV 89005