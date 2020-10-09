U.S. Attorney’s office announces grant of nearly $500,000 to assist offenders returning to communities in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich Friday announced a Department of Justice grant of nearly $500,000 to reduce recidivism among adults and juvenile offenders returning to their communities in Nevada after confinement. The grant, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, is part of more than $92 million in funding to support reentry efforts throughout the United States.

“Former offenders are ultimately responsible for their own successes and failures, but our criminal and juvenile justice systems have an important role to play in preparing them for the obstacles that lie before them,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “I’m very pleased to make these resources available to help them get back on their feet and contribute to the prosperity of their communities and the betterment of our nation.”

The award represents President Trump and the Department of Justice’s commitment to assisting people in America’s prisons and detention facilities, which have earned the opportunity to take their places back in society.

“This grant will help offenders successfully reenter our Nevada communities,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “We appreciate the Department’s Office of Justice Programs’ commitment to reducing recidivism and helping individuals break out of the cycle of repeated offenses, both in Nevada and across the country.”

The reentry and recidivism reduction grants awarded will help communities develop and implement comprehensive strategies to address the challenges posed by reentry and recidivism; support reentry services for detained juveniles and incarcerated parents with children under the age of 18; and support research and evaluation programs to advance understanding about reoffending.

Through the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Adult Reentry and Employment Strategic Planning Program, more than $4.7 million has been awarded to 11 recipients to develop a strategic plan for integrating correctional and employment programming. In Nevada, the Department of Corrections received $499,835 in grant funds.