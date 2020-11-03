U.S. Attorney’s office announces $1.9M in DOJ grants to combat violent crime in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich announced $1,957,208 in Department of Justice grants to fight and prevent violent crime in the District of Nevada. The grants, which have been awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of more than $458 million in funding to support state, local, and tribal law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States.

“One of the fundamental missions of government is to protect its citizens and safeguard the rule of law,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.” The Department of Justice will continue to meet this critical responsibility by doing everything within its power to help our state, local and tribal law enforcement and criminal justice partners fight crime and deliver justice on behalf of all Americans.”

The funding announced Monday continues the Trump Administration’s commitment to reducing crime and improving public safety. In the two years before President Trump took office, America had experienced a precipitous rise in crime, particularly in serious violent crime, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

“Violence has become a tragic reality in too many of America’s communities,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “Working with officials across the Trump Administration and with thousands of state, local and tribal crime-fighters across the country, the Department of Justice is leading the response to this urgent challenge. OJP is pleased to make these resources available to support innovative, tested, and diverse solutions to violent crime.”

However, a number of cities are experiencing conspicuous countertrends.

Today’s grants will bolster crime-fighting efforts in those communities and in jurisdictions throughout the United States.

“Driving down violent crime rates to improve public safety has been one of our office’s top priorities,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “These funds will continue to make our Nevada communities even safer, as our law enforcement partners deploy the new resources provided by Office of Justice Programs.”

The President elevated community safety to the top of his domestic agenda, and crime rates have fallen steadily since, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Recent data from the FBI and the Bureau of Justice Statistics for 2019 show a drop in crime and serious victimization for the third year in a row.

Of the more than $458 million awarded nationwide, OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance made 1,094 grants totaling more than $369 million to support a broad range of initiatives, including efforts in enforcement, prosecution, adjudication, detention and rehabilitation.

OJP’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention awarded more than $10 million across 24 jurisdictions to intervene in and suppress youth gang activity as well as $1 million to the Institute for Intergovernmental Research to continue operating the National Gang Center.

OJP’s National Institute of Justice awarded $7.8 million to fund research and evaluation on preventing and reducing violent crime. OJP’s Bureau of Justice Statistics provided more than $69 million to strengthen the quality and accessibility of records within the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The following organizations received funding:

• Clark County received $400,000

• Nevada Department of Public Safety received $720,508

• Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Criminal Justice Assistance received $836,700

More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov.