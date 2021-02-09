U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich resigning is leaving the Justice Department; resignation will be in effect on Feb. 28

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada has announced his resignation, which will be effective at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2021.

Trutanich had been serving as the First Assistant Attorney General and Chief of Staff at the Office of Nevada’s Attorney General since he was was sworn into office in January 2019. He was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

There’s no word on why he is resigning, but Trutanich did have the following to say:

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the District of Nevada, alongside our federal family, the committed public servants in our office, and our law enforcement partners,” said Trutanich. “The opportunity to serve here was more than I could have ever imagined, and I’ll leave knowing that the foundation is in place for our office’s continued success.

Earlier in his career, Trutanich served as the Deputy Chief of the Violent and Organized Crime Section in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.