LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ongoing construction along Cheyenne Avenue between Buffalo Drive and Rainbow Boulevard is expected to impact traffic.

The U.S. 95 northbound off-ramp at exit 83 to Cheyenne will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, May 19, through 6 a.m. Monday, May 22.

Construction crews will be installing a manhole and a new 36-inch sewer pipe in Cheyenne that crosses the off-ramp.

The work will include grading, paving, striping, and replacing the traffic signal mast arm. Alternate routes include using the Lake Mead Boulevard or Craig Road U.S. 95 northbound off-ramps.

The remaining work on the Cheyenne Avenue project includes the installation of sewer main and laterals, concrete medians, and traffic control loops, as well as grading, paving, and striping.

Lane restrictions on Cheyenne will continue through mid-June, with one lane eastbound and two lanes westbound available to motorists between Rainbow and Buffalo.

Business access will be maintained for businesses located in the area, but sidewalks at the intersections may be closed at times, including bus stops.

The work is scheduled to be complete and all traffic restrictions removed by the end of June 2023.