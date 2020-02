LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Fury is a heavyweight champion once again, dominating Deontay Wilder in their title rematch before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

Fury turned puncher as he dropped Wilder in the third and fifth rounds and was landing at will to the champion’s head.

It was the first loss ever for Wilder in 44 fights. It was the 11th defense of the title he won in 2015.