Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 2 car, brought home the Rhino Pro 300 title. Despite leading only 30 laps, Reddick pulled out the win and claim his spot as the regular season champion in the Xfinity Series

Reddick won despite Christopher Bell dominating the majority of the race. Bell won the first two stages, but it was Reddick who closed it out down the stretch.

Christopher Bell has absolutely dominated this race so far. Won stages 1&2 and has led all but 15 laps. Can he take the checkered flag? pic.twitter.com/UOUG6mGEMK — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) September 15, 2019

Reddick attributed the win to stretching his fuel throughout the last portion of the race. He said he thought he was going to run out with a few laps to go, but managed to hold on for the win.

The win was his fifth of the regular season.