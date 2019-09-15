Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 2 car, brought home the Rhino Pro 300 title. Despite leading only 30 laps, Reddick pulled out the win and claim his spot as the regular season champion in the Xfinity Series
Reddick won despite Christopher Bell dominating the majority of the race. Bell won the first two stages, but it was Reddick who closed it out down the stretch.
Reddick attributed the win to stretching his fuel throughout the last portion of the race. He said he thought he was going to run out with a few laps to go, but managed to hold on for the win.
The win was his fifth of the regular season.