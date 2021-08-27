UPDATE: Two wounded, suspect on the loose after shooting at Wendy’s in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is on the loose as Henderson police work at the scene of a double shooting at a Wendy’s in the southeast valley near the Galleria at Sunset mall.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Friday.

Police were not releasing any details at the scene, and they would not confirm whether Wendy’s employees were part of the shooting, but a witness who tried to intervene told 8NewsNow two of the people involved were wearing Wendy’s uniforms.

Two people were shot, police said. Both were taken by a driver to an area hospital. The ages of the victims were not available.

A witness said someone was shot in the leg and another person was shot in hip.

The restaurant is at 1131 W. Sunset Road in Henderson, at Sunset and Marks Street.

(Vanessa Murphy / 8NewsNow)

Cars are still being allowed through the drive-thru at the restaurant.

Henderson police said this is an active investigation and no further information will be provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.