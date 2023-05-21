LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two males were wounded by gunfire during a fight on the Strip, Metro police said early Sunday

The two were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were non life threatening, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said during an altercation involving several individuals near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police did not provide ages on the two who were injured or a time element for the altercation. But social media posts and emails from police suggest the shooting happened sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and just after midnight Sunday.

Police said no arrests were made.